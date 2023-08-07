Rashid hopes top courts to ensure justice in PTI Chairman arrest case

RAWALPINDI - Head of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has condemned the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief, stated that the former’s arrest had hurt him. Taking to Twitter, the ex-minister said that the PTI chief should have been given the right of free trial. The Supreme Court and the High Court will dispense justice to the former Prime Minis­ter and he will secure lib­erty soon, Ahmed hoped. He said the country is heading towards the fair elections which are only solution to resolve the issues. The ha­treds should be removed for fair elections, he said add­ing outgoing government should refrain from making the condition worse. The ex-interior minister said public is already facing the issues of poverty and unemploy­ment and situation is going from bad to worse.