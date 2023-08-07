Responsibility lies with ECP to hold elections after August 9: Marriyum

Claims PML-N will win next general elections.

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday criticised the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) four-year rule which triggered extreme inflation in the country due to wrong eco­nomic policies and massive corrup­tion of its leadership. “The people fully knows the difference between development, destruction and con­spiracies,” she said while drawing a comparison between the destruc­tive policies of the PTI government, and development-oriented and pub­lic-friendly initiatives of the coalition government in the last 15 months.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, she recalled that the PTI pelted petrol bombs on the police when the PTI chief’s resi­dence in Zaman Park was raided.

She said the PTI chief was the mastermind of May 9 incidents when the Law Enforcement Agen­cies’ vans, mosques, ambulances, memorials of martyrs and sensitive installations were set on fire.

On the contrary, she said the three-time prime minister brought pros­perity and development in the coun­try by ending load-shedding and curbing terrorism. Nawaz Sharif launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor, made the country’s defence impregnable and spread network of roads across Pakistan, she added.

Marriyum said curbs were imposed on the media and freedom of expres­sion during the four-year of the PTI, however, the press clubs across the country provided a platform to the then opposition leaders to spread their messages among the masses and highlight fascism of the previ­ous regime. She said the PTI chair­man was declared “predator” for me­dia by the international organization, but Pakistan ranking in press free­dom improved during the last fifteen months of the coalition government.

She said the PEMRA Ordinance of 2002 was a “black law” which was en­acted by a dictator, but it was the co­alition government which introduced amendments after twelve months of extensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders. The PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 would not be enacted until all the objections raised on the legislation were addressed, she added. To a query, she said the appointment of caretaker PM was a constitutional responsibility of the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader, and the people would be in­formed as soon as the names for the purpose would be finalised.

The National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, she said, add­ing responsibility of holding election was on the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP). The minister expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Mus­lim League Nawaz (PML-N) would be victorious in the next general elec­tions under the leadership of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Shar­if. She said that Gawadar was part of the country and the economic prog­ress relied on the ports. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) proj­ect was stopped by the previous gov­ernment and it was restored by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after coming into the power.