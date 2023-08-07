Responsibility lies with ECP to hold elections after August 9: Marriyum

Claims PML-N will win next general elections.
KARACHI - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) four-year rule which triggered extreme inflation in the country due to wrong economic policies and massive corruption of its leadership. “The people fully knows the difference between development, destruction and conspiracies,” she said while drawing a comparison between the destructive policies of the PTI government, and development-oriented and public-friendly initiatives of the coalition government in the last 15 months.
Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, she recalled that the PTI pelted petrol bombs on the police when the PTI chief’s residence in Zaman Park was raided.
She said the PTI chief was the mastermind of May 9 incidents when the Law Enforcement Agencies’ vans, mosques, ambulances, memorials of martyrs and sensitive installations were set on fire.
On the contrary, she said the three-time prime minister brought prosperity and development in the country by ending load-shedding and curbing terrorism. Nawaz Sharif launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor, made the country’s defence impregnable and spread network of roads across Pakistan, she added.
Marriyum said curbs were imposed on the media and freedom of expression during the four-year of the PTI, however, the press clubs across the country provided a platform to the then opposition leaders to spread their messages among the masses and highlight fascism of the previous regime. She said the PTI chairman was declared “predator” for media by the international organization, but Pakistan ranking in press freedom improved during the last fifteen months of the coalition government.
She said the PEMRA Ordinance of 2002 was a “black law” which was enacted by a dictator, but it was the coalition government which introduced amendments after twelve months of extensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders. The PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 would not be enacted until all the objections raised on the legislation were addressed, she added. To a query, she said the appointment of caretaker PM was a constitutional responsibility of the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader, and the people would be informed as soon as the names for the purpose would be finalised.
The National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, she said, adding responsibility of holding election was on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The minister expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would be victorious in the next general elections under the leadership of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. She said that Gawadar was part of the country and the economic progress relied on the ports. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was stopped by the previous government and it was restored by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after coming into the power.