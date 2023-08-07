Royal family’s fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

LONDON-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a fresh blow from King Charles III as the monarch and the royal family did not invite the couple to Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary next month. Former BBC royal correspondent and royal commentator Jennie Bond thinks that the latest snub from the Palace to the Sussexes may widen the gape between the two brothers. The move may also add fuel to the fire in the already worst situation. Sharing her thoughts on two brothers’ relationship, she said William and Harry’s rift will remain “permanent” as “the rest of family have just moved on”. “We all say, ‘oh, time will heal everything’. I think in this case it’s not going to heal,” she told GB News. Bond continued: “In fact, I think positions have become so entrenched that the rest of the family have just moved on and Charles, I exempt him a bit from this, because he’s the dad and he still loves his boy obviously, but I think certainly between William and Harry there is no going back, and it’s just a fait accompli now that they don’t talk. They have no intention of talking, the two families go their own ways and I think that’s how it’s going to stay and time is making that more certain.” Meghan and Harry are expected to fly to Europe for the Invictus Games just one day after the one-year anniversary of the late Queen, but they, according to some experts, won’t be joining the royal family at the ceremony. Whereas, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received backlash from royal fans and experts for their plan to produce a film for Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently lost their multi-million dollar Spotify deal, have apparently had enough of talking about themselves. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents have reportedly secured the film rights of a romantic book called Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. Royal biographer Angela Levin took no time to blast the couple for their allged new stunt as she tweeted: “Harry and Meghan are going to adapt a novel into a film which they will produce for Netflix that centres on a parent who died in a car crash.”

Taking a brutal dig at the couple, she added: “Each time you feel shocked by their behaviour they come up with something worse.” Another royal exert Daniela Elser has also slammed the Sussexes for their “second hand ideas” as she responded to Harry and Meghan’s new video about the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. Elser said: “To return to old mate Mark’s line, there really are no new ideas – or camera angles.”