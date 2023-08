LAHORE - The district authorities have im­posed Section 144 for seven days in Kasur, Jhelum, Mian­wali, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi districts, accord­ing to official notifications. Authorities have notified “Ban on all gatherings, public meet­ings, demonstrations, sit-tins and rallies for seven days un­der Section 144”. “Those vio­lating the order will be tack­led strictly,” according to the official order.