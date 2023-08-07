Senate passes bill to address PIA’s financial woes

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Sunday successfully passed ‘The Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with a resounding majority of votes.

The bill, presented by Leader of the House and Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, aimed to bring about crucial amendments to the Pakistan International Air­line Corporation (Conversion) Act of 2016. The amendments came in response to concerns raised by the concerned committee regard­ing the airline’s financial situation. Addressing the house, the minis­ter highlighted the adverse impact of disinformation disseminated by a former government minister, leading to an annual loss of Rs 71 billion. He emphasized that this misleading statement not only in­curred severe financial losses for the national exchequer but also negatively affected Pakistani pi­lots employed by international airlines such as Emirates. Reveal­ing alarming figures, Minister Dar stated that out of the total loss of Rs 71 billion experienced by Paki­stan International Airlines (PIA), a substantial portion of Rs 59 billion was attributed to revenue generat­ed from the United Kingdom (UK). He underscored the efforts of the current government to revitalize the national flag carrier and align it with international aviation safe­ty and regulatory standards.