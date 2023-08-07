Monday, August 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senate passes bill to address PIA’s financial woes

Senate passes bill to address PIA’s financial woes
Agencies
August 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Senate on Sunday successfully passed ‘The Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with a resounding majority of votes.

The bill, presented by Leader of the House and Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, aimed to bring about crucial amendments to the Pakistan International Air­line Corporation (Conversion) Act of 2016. The amendments came in response to concerns raised by the concerned committee regard­ing the airline’s financial situation. Addressing the house, the minis­ter highlighted the adverse impact of disinformation disseminated by a former government minister, leading to an annual loss of Rs 71 billion. He emphasized that this misleading statement not only in­curred severe financial losses for the national exchequer but also negatively affected Pakistani pi­lots employed by international airlines such as Emirates. Reveal­ing alarming figures, Minister Dar stated that out of the total loss of Rs 71 billion experienced by Paki­stan International Airlines (PIA), a substantial portion of Rs 59 billion was attributed to revenue generat­ed from the United Kingdom (UK). He underscored the efforts of the current government to revitalize the national flag carrier and align it with international aviation safe­ty and regulatory standards.

Royal family’s fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023