Senate passes bill to address PIA’s financial woes

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Sunday successfully passed ‘The Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with a resounding majority of votes.
The bill, presented by Leader of the House and Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, aimed to bring about crucial amendments to the Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) Act of 2016. The amendments came in response to concerns raised by the concerned committee regarding the airline’s financial situation. Addressing the house, the minister highlighted the adverse impact of disinformation disseminated by a former government minister, leading to an annual loss of Rs 71 billion. He emphasized that this misleading statement not only incurred severe financial losses for the national exchequer but also negatively affected Pakistani pilots employed by international airlines such as Emirates. Revealing alarming figures, Minister Dar stated that out of the total loss of Rs 71 billion experienced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a substantial portion of Rs 59 billion was attributed to revenue generated from the United Kingdom (UK). He underscored the efforts of the current government to revitalize the national flag carrier and align it with international aviation safety and regulatory standards.