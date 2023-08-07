Monday, August 07, 2023
Sindh Police sacrifices can’t be forgotten: DIG  

August 07, 2023
MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfikar Ali Mehr met the heirs and families of police martyrs on the occasion of “Police Martyrs’ Day” and paid tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Sindh Police here on Sunday.On this occasion, DIG Mirpurkhas Range said, those who sacrifice their lives to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens are the heroes of the nation and the heroes of the Sindh Police. He also expressed that every year; the Sindh Police celebrates 4th August as Police Martyrs’ Day.  “I salute the mothers of these martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the dear country; I salute the families, parents and children of these martyrs, whose loved ones achieved the great position of martyrdom.

