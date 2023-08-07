Teen domestic worker’s condition improving, wounds healing: Doctor

ISLAMABAD - The condition of the teen domestic worker alleg­edly tortured in an Islamabad home by a judicial officer and his wife is getting better, said the head of the medical board formed for her treatment.

Rizwana has been under treatment at the Lahore General Hospital for 13 days. On the advice of the 12-member medical board especially created for her treatment, a medical examination of the young Rizwana was conducted by a team of doctors.

The team declared Rizwana’s condition bet­ter than before. They said the injuries she suf­fered due to torture were healing. The head of the medical board, Prof Jodat Saleem, said Riz­wana’s blood reports have improved and she has been eating for two days. The infection in Rizwa­na’s body is decreasing again, he said, adding the supplemental oxygen being provided to her has been removed on her oxygen levels stabilizing.

Prof Saleem further said that Rizwana has started eating three meals a day for two days, adding that she is being provided to eat whatever she is asking for. Rizwana’s condition is getting better, the medi­cal board head said, adding her usual treatment would continue. The board of surgeons will decide about Rizwana’s surgery next week, he commented.