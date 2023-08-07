Two caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT - Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.
On a report of the Gepco Sub Division Officer (SDO), cantonment police raided the area of Barath and caught Asif Mehmood red-handed stealing electricity, while Muradpur police raided Korpur and caught Mudassar for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines. Police have registered cases and started investigations.
EIGHT HELD WITH NARCOTICS, LIQUOR AND ILLICIT WEAPONS
District police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested eight persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.
According to police, Danial, Amir Shehzad, Mustafa alias Ali, Usman, Sher Ali, Sufian Younis, Kaleem Ullah and Ameer Hamza were arrested with 2.10kg hashish, 5 litre liquor and illicit weapons.
BOY DIES, FATHER INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
A five-year-old boy was killed while his father was injured seriously in a collision between a motorcycle and bus near the Motorway Interchange, Sambrial-Sialkot section, on Sunday.