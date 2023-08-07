Monday, August 07, 2023
Two caught for pilfering electricity

Agencies
August 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

On a report of the Gepco Sub Division Officer (SDO), cantonment police raided the area of Barath and caught Asif Mehmood red-handed stealing electricity, while Muradpur police raided Kor­pur and caught Mudassar for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines. Po­lice have registered cases and started investigations.

EIGHT HELD WITH NARCOTICS, LIQUOR AND ILLICIT WEAPONS

District police, in a crack­down against drug ped­dlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested eight persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to police, Dani­al, Amir Shehzad, Mustafa alias Ali, Usman, Sher Ali, Sufian Younis, Kaleem Ul­lah and Ameer Hamza were arrested with 2.10kg hash­ish, 5 litre liquor and illicit weapons.

BOY DIES, FATHER INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A five-year-old boy was killed while his father was injured seriously in a colli­sion between a motorcycle and bus near the Motorway Interchange, Sambrial-Sialkot section, on Sunday.

Agencies

