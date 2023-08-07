Monday, August 07, 2023
Two drug peddlers held; narcotics worth millions seized  

STAFF REPORT
August 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The police arrested two drug peddlers and seized narcotics worth millions of rupees during separate actions in the metropolis on Sunday. In line with the directives of SSP Kimari Fida Hussain Janwari, strict checking on Hub River road, the entrance of Karachi from Balochistan was underway. In first action, SHO Mochko police station arrested a drug peddler Abdul Haq alias Hero s/o Abdul Qadir along with 980 gram methamphetamine (Ice).Another drug pusher, Siraj s/o Behram was detained after recovery of two bags carrying 600 health hazardous gutka mawa. 

The recovered drugs were taken into custody and detainees were being investigated after registering separate cases against them.

 

 

