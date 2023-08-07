Monday, August 07, 2023
Two killed in road accident

APP
August 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   Two men were killed in a road acci­dent in a nearby locality on Sunday. According to police, Kamran Ali (18) and Shoaib Ali (19), residents of Kathi Bux Shah, in the jurisdiction of Tarkhanwala police sta­tion, Pul area, were going to Sahiwal when a recklessly driven bus hit their motorcy­cle on Jhang-Sargodha Road. Both motorcyclists died on-the-spot. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for nec­essary legal formalities. The family members did not reg­ister a case against the bus driver and forgave him.

APP

