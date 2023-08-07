Two robbers killed in Karachi

KARACHI-Police killed two robbers and recovered weapons after exchange of fire in the metropolis.

The encounter took place in Old Golimar area of Karachi where police exchange fire with police. In exchange of fire, two robbers were killed and arms recovered from their possession. Police said that the killed robbers were wanted in dozens of cases of murder, street crimes and robberies and their bodies were shifted to mortuary.

Man kills sister-in-law in Shikarpur for ‘honour’

A man killed his sister-in-law at Dakhan, a suburban village of Shikarpur, for ‘honour’, police said on Sunday. The man killed Waheeda and managed to flee from the spot, police added. The body had been shifted to a hospital. On Friday, in yet another tragic incident of honour killing, and that too in Sindh, a woman was killed by his own son for “honour” in Bhit Shah town in Matiari district, police said.

Police said they had arrested accused Israr Lashari and launched an investigation into the incident.

Separately, in another incident, two people were killed for ‘honour’ in Sindh’s Moro city in Naushahro Feroze district.