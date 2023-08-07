World Breastfeeding Week observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH - Global Breastfeeding Week is being observed by the Department of Health Shaheed Benazirabad in cooperation with UNICEF and Agha Khan University. In this regard, an awareness seminar was arranged at Peoples Medical College Hospital. Addressing the seminar District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Divisional Deputy Director Health Services Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Ameena Brohi, Coordinator Agha Khan University Pir Taj Muhammad Rashdi and others said that Global Breastfeeding program is being observed at Shaheed Benazirabad, which aims at creating awareness about highlighting the importance of breastfeeding to children for essentially six months in order to keep the child healthy.