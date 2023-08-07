Zardari for listening to all on elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari wants the coalition partners to listen to all stake­holders over the general elections as the na­tion remains confused when the polls will take place. Close aides of the PPP leader told The Na­tion that Zardari was against “unnecessary de­lay” in polls but believes any legal hurdle must be cleared before the elections announcement.

“Zardari doesn’t want to push a decision. He wants consensus in addition to respecting the constitution,” said a senior PPP leader.

The upcoming general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for later this year, will use a new cen­sus, which might cause a delay of several months.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar earlier said the process of the census and drawing new constitu­ency boundaries could take around four months.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Council of Common Interests, representing federal and provincial governments. The completion of the seventh census revealed a population of 241.49 million, but new delimitations of constituencies are required based on the new census figures, leading to the delay. PPP has for months insist­ed that the elections must be held on time - some­where in November - to elect a new government. The PPP, however, did not oppose using new cen­sus for the general elections at the CCI meeting.