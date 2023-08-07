Zardari for listening to all on elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari wants the coalition partners to listen to all stakeholders over the general elections as the nation remains confused when the polls will take place. Close aides of the PPP leader told The Nation that Zardari was against “unnecessary delay” in polls but believes any legal hurdle must be cleared before the elections announcement.
“Zardari doesn’t want to push a decision. He wants consensus in addition to respecting the constitution,” said a senior PPP leader.
The upcoming general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for later this year, will use a new census, which might cause a delay of several months.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar earlier said the process of the census and drawing new constituency boundaries could take around four months.
This decision was made during a meeting of the Council of Common Interests, representing federal and provincial governments. The completion of the seventh census revealed a population of 241.49 million, but new delimitations of constituencies are required based on the new census figures, leading to the delay. PPP has for months insisted that the elections must be held on time - somewhere in November - to elect a new government. The PPP, however, did not oppose using new census for the general elections at the CCI meeting.