Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

12 professional beggars arrested during crackdown in Karachi

12 professional beggars arrested during crackdown in Karachi
Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The city administration has launched a crackdown against professional beggars in the city.

Assistant commissioner, with the help of police, arrested 12 professional beggars from Boat Basin Mai Kolachi and handed them over to the police, said a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Altaf Rajput, in his report to Commissioner Karachi, stated that the administration has taken measures to curb professional begging at various locations in the district.

In one operation, the assistant commissioner arrested 12 beggars from near Officers Club and handed them over to the police.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the DC South to continue the operation and instructed other all deputy commissioners to curb begging at traffic signals, recreational places, and markets in their respective districts. He said that citizens are troubled by professional beggars who ask for alms  from everyone at traffic signals, recreational spots, bus stops, and markets, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to citizens.

LMKT leads Pakistan’s incubation landscape, wins back operations of NICs Karachi, Peshawar

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024