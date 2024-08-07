3rd anniversary of Haji Amaan Ullah Khan being observed today

LAHORE - The third anniversary of Ullah Khan, father of central chairman International Human Rights Movement Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan, will be observed at his native on Wednesday (today). Recitation of Holy Quran and special prayers will also be offered for the departed soul. Dua will be offered after Zohar prayer. Ullah Khan was father of Nasir Iqbal Khan, Tahir Iqbal Khan, Amir Iqbal Khan, Babar Iqbal Khan, Yasir Iqbal Khan and grandfather of Hafiz Muhammad Konain Ibrahim Khan.