Wednesday, August 07, 2024
3rd anniversary of Haji Amaan Ullah Khan being observed today

3rd anniversary of Haji Amaan Ullah Khan being observed today
STAFF REPORT
August 07, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   The third anniversary of Haji Amaan Ullah Khan, father of central chairman International Human Rights Movement Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan, will be observed at his native on Wednesday (today). Recitation of Holy Quran and special prayers will also be offered for the departed soul. Dua will be offered after Zohar prayer. Haji Amaan Ullah Khan was father of Nasir Iqbal Khan, Tahir Iqbal Khan, Amir Iqbal Khan, Babar Iqbal Khan, Yasir Iqbal Khan and grandfather of Hafiz Muhammad Konain Ibrahim Khan.

STAFF REPORT

