520 POs, 65 court fugitives held in July: Bahawalpur DPO

Bahawalpur - Through smart policing on behalf of the police, 520 proclaimed offenders and 65 court fugitives were arrested in the month of July, said Bahawalpur Police Spokesman referring to the directions issued by DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, while instructing the officers, said with the use of modern technology, the process of pursuing criminals and bringing them to the role of criminals should be accelerated.

Sarfraz Khan emphasised on using modern technology. In this regard, the crackdown on criminals is continuing. Last month, Bahawalpur police continued checking through smart policing and by using modern technology, stern action was taken against criminals and court fugitives. A total of 520 criminals including 49 criminals of category A and 371 criminals of category B were arrested in several operations. Sarfraz Khan issued instructions to the police officers to intensify such operations on a daily basis. He said use of modern technological metaphors could prevent crime before it takes place. The movement of criminals should be monitored and they should be met with the fate they deserve.

He further said that the performance of the officers posted in the field is evaluated by the arrests of the criminals and the relief given to the public. In view of which the officers who show the best performance are rewarded while the poor performance is given strict departmental accountability.