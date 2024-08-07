Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

8 Palestinian martyred in Israel West Bank raids

Agencies
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, International, Top Stories

Jenin   -  Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed eight people in two separate raids in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of abating.

Four people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Tubas district when Israeli forces carried out early morning raids, the Palestinian Red Crescent and the health ministry in Ramallah said.

The Israeli army reported its aircraft struck in the Jenin area, but did not give details on casualties. “Four martyrs and three wounded, one of whom is very critical, due to the occupation’s shelling of two vehicles in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin,” the Red Crescent said in a statement. It later said three more were wounded in Jenin.

The health ministry said: “There are four martyrs and seven wounded from occupation gunfire in the town of Aqaba in Tubas district.”

Parliament passes bill disallowing MPs to change party

The ministry later said three more were wounded in Aqaba.

Meanwhile, the United States said it was working “around the clock” to avert an all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel remained on high alert Tuesday for potential Iranian retaliation for two high-profile killings.

US President Joe Biden, whose country has sent extra warships and fighter jets to the region in support of Israel, held crisis talks on Monday with his national security team.

Biden and his top diplomat Antony Blinken sought to calm tensions that have soared since a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran last Wednesday killed Ismail Haniyeh.

Biden called King Abdullah II of Jordan, while Blinken called top officials in Qatar and Egypt, the key intermediaries seeking a ceasefire in the 10-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message -- all parties must refrain from escalation,” Blinken said after joining other top officials in a White House meeting.

Bangladesh parliament dissolved, Prof Yunus ready to lead interim govt

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024