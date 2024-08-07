 Achakzai challenges anti-India resolution in NA

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has voiced strong opposition to a recent resolution targeting India, which was passed by a majority vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Achakzai criticized the resolution related to changes in the Indian Constitution, arguing that his party's commitment to constitutional integrity and parliamentary principles would not permit the Assembly to advance on its current path. He expressed his disapproval of the resolution on Kashmir, proposing instead that the issue should be approached with a focus on the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Further, Achakzai raised concerns about the arrest of Assembly member Haji Imtiaz and accused the Speaker of failing to account for the missing legislator. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq responded by rejecting Achakzai’s criticism, emphasizing that while opposition to the resolution is acceptable, it should be addressed through proper channels rather than through disparaging remarks.