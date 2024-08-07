Another Democrat

After weeks of deliberation, U.S. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming election against Donald Trump and his Vice President pick, J.D. Vance. For many, this choice is a sensible one. Previous candidates, such as Josh Shapiro, were problematic due to their connections with the IDF and their support for the Zionist project, which immediately made them targets for criticism.

However, Tim Walz brings the sort of Midwestern liberal values the Democratic Party needs at the moment. With Kamala Harris, a woman of colour, on the ticket, it was always likely that an ethnically white person would join her to appeal to the U.S. audience. While Walz’s selection and Harris’s ascension instead of a deeply popular and visibly degrading Biden may have given the Democratic Party a boost, as shown in their increased confidence and the Republican Party’s frenzied response, their policies remain unclear. While Trump runs on a highly divisive anti-immigration and pro-billionaire agenda, Harris’s strategy has so far been undecided, and Walz’s addition to her team doesn’t clarify it further.

This is not helped by the fact that Harris has not won any primaries to make it to the final ticket – therefore her policies remain unexplored and unexplained.

While the Democratic Party’s new ticket might benefit U.S. citizens, for the rest of the world, it is business as usual, regardless of who the Democrats or Republicans pick. The military-industrial complex, the neoconservative elements within the U.S. establishment, and its war machine run by the Pentagon and the CIA will continue their policies regardless. This means unchecked support for Israel, NATO, and the continuation of conflicts across the world. From the perspective of the Global South, little is expected to change.