Anti-Corruption Establishment holds monthly Khuli Khachari

PESHAWAR - In the light of instructions of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corrup­tion Establishment Brig (Retd) Mossadiq Abbasi, sec­ond monthly Khuli Khachari of the Anti-Corruption Establishment held at the Directorate of Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment Peshawar and Regional Offic­es on Tuesday.

The concerned officials including Director An­ti-Corruption Establishment participated in the Khu­li Khachari and heard the complaints of citizens in detail.

According to the statistics released by the An­ti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khuli Khacharies were held in Peshawar in addition to eight regional offices of the Directorate, in which more than 240 people participated. While a total of 24 complaints were registered.

Regional Office Kohat registered maximum eight complaints while Peshawar registered seven com­plaints. Complaints were registered in these Khu­li Khachari regarding Revenue Department, Rescue 1122, Municipalities, Health and Education, C&W.

On the occasion, citizens while appreciating the holding of the Khuli Khachari said that distance be­tween the department and the people is reducing by regularly holding the Khuli Khacharis.