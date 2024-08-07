Anti-Corruption Establishment holds monthly Khuli Khachari

PESHAWAR - In the light of instructions of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption Establishment Brig (Retd) Mossadiq Abbasi, second monthly Khuli Khachari of the Anti-Corruption Establishment held at the Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment Peshawar and Regional Offices on Tuesday.
The concerned officials including Director Anti-Corruption Establishment participated in the Khuli Khachari and heard the complaints of citizens in detail.
According to the statistics released by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khuli Khacharies were held in Peshawar in addition to eight regional offices of the Directorate, in which more than 240 people participated. While a total of 24 complaints were registered.
Regional Office Kohat registered maximum eight complaints while Peshawar registered seven complaints. Complaints were registered in these Khuli Khachari regarding Revenue Department, Rescue 1122, Municipalities, Health and Education, C&W.
On the occasion, citizens while appreciating the holding of the Khuli Khachari said that distance between the department and the people is reducing by regularly holding the Khuli Khacharis.