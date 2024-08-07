Arshad Nadeem advances to final of men’s javelin throw at Paris Olympics

PARIS - Pakistan’s standout athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured a spot in the final round of the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. Competing at Stade de France on Tuesday, Nadeem qualified with an impressive 86.59-meter throw on his first attempt, surpassing the 84-meter mark required to advance.

The final, scheduled for Thursday, August 8, at 11:25 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), will be broadcast live on Pakistan’s A Sports HD and streamed on ARY ZAP.Arshad Nadeem represents Pakistan’s last hope for a medal at the Paris Olympics, as all other athletes from the country have been eliminated from contention.

Pakistan’s last Olympic medal was won at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona. Nadeem remains optimistic about ending the country’s medal drought, saying, “I am fit and well-prepared, having worked hard for this prestigious event. I believe I can achieve my goal of winning a medal.” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for the final round of the javelin throw and wished him success in the Paris Olympics 2024. He highlighted that Arshad’s hard work and dedication served as an inspiration for the youth and recalled the meeting with Arshad Nadeem at the PM House in March 2024.The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan possessed vast talent that required further development and affirmed the government’s commitment to support athletes on the international stage.

In other notable performances, India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, threw 89.34 meters, marking the longest throw of the qualification round and the best of his season. Grenadian Anderson Peters, the 2022 and 2019 world champion, secured his place in the final with an 88.63-meter throw.

Kenyan Julius Yego, the 2016 silver medallist, overcame a stumble to qualify with an 85.97-meter throw on his final attempt, while Czech athlete Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medallist from Tokyo, advanced with a throw of 85.63 meters. Chinese diving prodigy wins third Olympic gold at age 17

The 17-year-old diving prodigy Quan Hongchan on Tuesday won her second gold at the Paris Olympics and third of her career to maintain China’s perfect record in the sport in the French capital.Quan sealed a China one-two in the women’s 10m platform, her winning total of 425.60 points keeping team-mate Chen Yuxi at bay for silver with 420.70.

North Korea’s Kim Mi Rae took bronze on 372.10, and promptly burst into tears.Quan also won the 10m platform at the Tokyo Olympics, when she was just 14, and then took gold in the women’s synchronised 10m platform in Paris with Chen.China are the unrivalled superpower in diving and have won all five golds in the sport so far in the French capital.Three more golds are up for grabs.China’s divers won all but one of the eight titles in Tokyo, Britain took the other. Biles leads US women back to the top, Japanese men shine at Paris Games

Simone Biles and the United States women’s team got the redemption they craved and the Japanese men maintained their dominance over rivals China in an engrossing and unpredictable gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics. Biles, an athlete who has transcended the sport to become a global icon, stunned the world when she withdrew from the Tokyo Games three years ago with a mental block that made it dangerous to perform her high-flying routines. She returned to the Olympic stage in Paris happy and healthy and won three golds -- in the team event, all-around and vault -- and took silver in the floor exercise after losing to her Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade by the slimmest of margins.

In a balance beam final where Biles was one of four gymnasts to fall from the apparatus, Alice D’Amato emerged the surprise winner to clinch Italy’s first women’s gymnastics gold medal. Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour also made history with an emotional gold-medal victory on the asymmetric bars to give Africa their first ever gymnastics medal.

On the men’s side, China blew a huge late lead against Japan in the team event after Su Weide fell twice from the horizontal bar in the final rotation. That shocking turnaround gave 20-year-old Japanese breakout star Shinnosuke Oka his first gold medal of the Games, but it would not be his last. In the all-around final, defending champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan and China’s Zhang Boheng made costly early errors while Oka was solid across all six rotations to emerge as the new champion.

Oka capped his stay in Paris with a gold-medal performance on the horizontal bar and a bronze in parallel bars in a final that was dominated by China’s Zou Jingyuan, known as the ‘king of parallel bars.’China also struck gold when Liu Yang retained his rings title.Rhys McClenaghan gave Ireland the country’s first gymnastics title with a gold-medal effort on pommel horse. And Carlos Edriel Yulo broke new ground for the Philippines and will take gold medals in vault and floor exercise to one -- or possibly two -- new homes that a real estate company has promised to give anyone winning gold for the team.