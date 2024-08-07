Asad, Ismail clinch two titles each in National Juniors Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Ismail Aftab clinched two titles each in the National Juniors Tennis Championships concluded at DA Creek Club Karachi. In the juniors U18 singles final, Asad Zaman beat Muzammil Bhand 7-5, 6-3. Asad completed brace of titles, when he, partnering with Kashan Tariq, beat M Yahya & Muzammil Bhand 8-5 in the juniors U-18 doubles final.Thanking Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Mr. Tariq Zaman, Asad said: “I am really grateful to Mr. Tariq Zaman for sponsoring me for a long time and also grateful to his all-out support to get these opportunities to excel.Hopefully, he will also support me for international tennis circuit. I am also thankful to coach Sir Rashid Malik for his guidance all these years to achieve his goals and excel to this level.”

Brig Rana Shahazad Shafi, Administrator DHA Karachi, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and he, along with A Rahim Rafi, distributed prizes among the winners. The chief guest, while praising the finalists of juniors U-18 singles, announced Rs 100,000 for winner Asad Zaman of Lahore Rs 50,000 for runner-up Muzammil Bhand of Hyderabad.

He also announced to groom the promising young players under DHA Karachi and with technical expertise of Sindh Tennis Association.A Rahim Rafi thanked DA Creek Club for their support and congratulated all the winners and Runners up. PTF VP M Khalid Rehmani said that the STA/KTA will hold four more National Junior Tournaments and two Sindh Ranking tournaments in remaining five months of this calendar year.

Meanwhile, In the boys U-14 singles final, Ismail Aftab beat Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-1 while he also doubled his crown by winning the boys U-14 doubles title as he, partnering with Hazik Areejo, beat Muzammil Bhand& Ruhab Faisal 9-7. In the girls U-18 singles final, Natalia Zaman beat Daliah Shazim 6-0, 6-0. In the girls U-18 doubles final, Eschelle Asif & Romaisa Malik beat Natalia Zaman & Daliah Shazim 8-4. In the girls U-14 singles final, Romaisa Malik Punnon Aqil beat Eschelle Asif 8-2, 4-2, 5-3. In the boys U-12 singles final, Rashid Bachani beat M Junaid 4-1, 4-2. Earlier in the semifinals, Rashid Bachani beat Rohan Das 4-1, 4-2, M Junaid beat M Ibrahim Gill. In the boys U-12 doubles final, Majid Bachani& M Ibrahim Gil beat M Junaid & Tariq Rafi 8-5.