Azadi Marathon registration begins

LAHORE - The Punjab Sports Department has accelerated the preparations to hold Family Fun Race and Azadi Marathon in a befitting manner on August 11. In this regard, the registration booths have been set up at Liberty Chowk and other locations across the city to facilitate the aspiring athletes. DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal said that 2,670 individuals, including 365 females have registered for the twin events. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with participants from various universities, government departments and other provinces.

To ensure a smooth-running event, 75 officials will be deployed, and medical and water stations will be established along the race route. The marathon is seen as a platform to promote health, fitness, and national unity.