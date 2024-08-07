Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azadi Marathon registration begins

Staff Reporter
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Punjab Sports Department has accelerated the preparations to hold Family Fun Race and Azadi Marathon in a befitting manner on August 11. In this regard, the registration booths have been set up at Liberty Chowk and other locations across the city to facilitate the aspiring athletes.   DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal said that 2,670 individuals, including 365 females have registered for the twin events. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with participants from various universities, government departments and other provinces.  

To ensure a smooth-running event, 75 officials will be deployed, and medical and water stations will be established along the race route. The marathon is seen as a platform to promote health, fitness, and national unity.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024