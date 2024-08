Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Urges PPP Spokespersons to Showcase Sindh Government’s Achievements

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed party spokespersons to emphasize the accomplishments of the Sindh government.

In a meeting with PPP Sindh spokespersons, Bilawal, along with Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and Sindh Assembly MPA Jameel Soomro, emphasized the need to effectively communicate the government's performance and achievements.