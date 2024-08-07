Blinken says US communicated to Iran, Israel that 'no one should escalate' conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that "no one should escalate" the conflict in the Middle East and Washington has communicated that message directly to Iran and Israel.

"No one should escalate this conflict. We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We (also) communicated that message directly to Israel," Blinken said during a joint news conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles in Annapolis, Maryland.

Blinken also reiterated the US's "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security, adding that it will continue to defend Israel and its troops against attacks.

"But everyone in the region should understand that further attacks only perpetuate conflict," he said, adding this could lead to "dangerous outcomes that no one can predict and no one can fully control."

The top US diplomat urged everyone to make decisions to calm tensions, given the "decisive moment that we're at in the cease-fire negotiations in Gaza.”

Recalling phone calls between US President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, Blinken said the negotiations "have now reached the final stage.”

In response to a question on the Palestinian group Hamas's newly appointed political chief Yahya Sinwar, Blinken said he has been and remains the primary decider of the Gaza cease-fire agreement, urging him to accept the deal.

"He has been and remains the primary decider when it comes to concluding the cease-fire. And so I think this only underscores the fact that it is really on him to decide whether to move forward with a cease-fire that manifestly will help so many Palestinians in desperate need," he said.

"This is the decisive moment. The negotiations have reached their final stage, and we believe strongly that they should come across the finish line very, very soon," he added.

In a series of phone calls with his counterparts in the region, Blinken also spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday on efforts to "de-escalate regional tensions" and the need to reach an "immediate" Gaza cease-fire involving an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, according to the State Department.

"He emphasized the importance of all parties taking steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation. Secretary Blinken underscored the unwavering U.S. support to Jordan and thanked the Kingdom for its leadership in providing life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians and in promoting regional peace and security," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Tensions are running high in the Middle East following the July 31 assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran and Israel's assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination, while Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility. Iran vowed a "harsh punishment" for Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Haniyeh on its soil.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group is also expected to retaliate after Israel assassinated Shukr in an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut on July 30.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza which has killed nearly 39,600 Palestinians following Hamas's Oct. 7 attack last year that killed 1,200 Israelis.