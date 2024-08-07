Border Disruptions

Once again, the usual suspects have combined to bring another disruption to trade in Pakistan. Inconsistent policy, misguided officials, and an inability to properly communicate changes to locals have led to the blocking of the Karakoram Highway along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

While Pakistanis are accustomed to blockages at our borders with Iran and Afghanistan, our border with China has remained open and accessible. However, it seems that this is about to change as well.

When we consider the closed border with India, we are faced with a situation where all of Pakistan’s land borders are periodically blocked for one reason or another. This is something Pakistan must work to eliminate.

Efforts are being made on the Afghanistan and Iran borders to ensure easier access, but each border presents different challenges. In Afghanistan, the issue lies with proper documentation and the cross-border movement of locals who were used to the porous nature of the border before this and maintain familial ties in both countries. In Iran, security concerns have often flared up into skirmishes. However, the situation in Gilgit at the China border is slightly different. Here, traders are protesting that the FBR has been collecting taxes from them beyond their verbal assurances, sparking a series of protests in the area where local traders are expressing mistrust of the government.

This must not be allowed to continue. The FBR needs to become the prime example of the new Pakistan that the PMLN is trying to create, and our relations with China are crucial for this to happen.

These blockages must be resolved as quickly as possible. The problems with the local traders need to be addressed, and open access to the China border must be restored.