British HC at forefront of floods response in Chitral

ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission has been amongst the earliest organ­isations to provide relief in­terventions, following dev­astating floods in Chitral.

Between 29 July and Au­gust 3, Chitral suffered se­vere damages from torren­tial rains, flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods. 14 drinking water sup­ply schemes, 15 jeep-able bridges, 55 irrigation chan­nels, 9 link roads, 3 schools building, protection walls (4,000 feet), and 20 local shops have been fully/par­tially damaged.

The British High Com­mission used their existing presence in Chitral to re­spond to immediate needs through their partners, Concern Worldwide and the Agha Khan Foundation. They are supporting emer­gency relief and restoration of infrastructure and liveli­hoods, said a British High Commission statement.

So far, the UK has funded essential items like kitch­en sets, hygiene kits, water storage containers and more for around 300 families. Partners continue to work on immediate restoration of damaged drinking wa­ter systems, the restoration of essential irrigation chan­nels, and debris removal to re-enable access and liveli­hoods, UK support is expect­ed to benefit over 20,000 people in Chitral. The UK is also considering on longer-term recovery plans for af­fected areas, in close coor­dination with government counterparts and humani­tarian partners, it added.

Chargé d’Affaires of the British High Commission, Andrew Dalgleish said: “The recent floods in Chitral are devastating.