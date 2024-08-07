CDA orders physical survey of industrial plots

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority board has decided to nab the owners of non developed and non conforming industrial plots and ordered a physical survey of the industrial plots. A meeting of the CDA board was held under the chair of Muhammad Ali Randawa — the Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA at the headquarters of civic agency. A summary regarding increase in the fee for the trade change and other issues of the industrial plots was tabled for the discussion. It was informed to the board that about 600 plots were allotted in the industrial area decades ago but about 200 plots are either still non developed or under non-conforming use. Board was apprised that due to the non utilisation of industrial plots, the industrial potential of the capital city is under utilised and it needs an intervention being regulator. It was purposed that the fee for the change of industrial plots’ trade should be increased and make rationalised while heavy penalties must be imposed on non-development of the industry. Additionally, it was also purposed to increase the fees for the sub-division and amulgamation of industrial plots.

It is pertinent to mention here that these fees have not been increased since 2005.

However, the board while agreeing with the idea to increase the fees has directed to conduct a proper physical survey of the industrial areas and again submit the summary in upcoming meeting of the board.

On the other side, the board has approved to establish a project management unit (PMU) to efficiently manage range of projects and initiatives introduced by incumbent management for which a professional and trained human resource would be fetched from the private sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that such PMU was once established by the former Chairman Kamran Lashari in his tenure, which had started several projects but unfortunately several of them had later become finincial scandals attracting multiple inquiries in National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, the board has also approved to engage a consultant to conduct feasibility study and design of the first ever safari park of the city but to avoid waste of time the consultant would be engaged through direct contracting under 42F of the PPRA rules.