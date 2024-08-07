China to support for localisation of Pakistan’s medical device industry

ISLAMABAD - Hangzhou Aiche Medical Technology Co, Ltd (a subsidiary of Boyue Group) and Pakistan’s Lab Diagnostic Systems (LDS) upgraded their strategic partnership.
The two companies will engage in deep cooperation in POCT (Point-of-Care Testing), jointly developing and optimising comprehensive solutions tailored to local needs, accelerating application research and development, and facilitating the transformation of outcomes.
This will support continuous innovation in the in vitro diagnostics sector.
Compared with its population size, Pakistan faces significant challenges due to insufficient healthcare personnel and facilities.
Over 90% of the country’s medical devices and diagnostic equipment are imported from the USA, UK, Germany, and China, costing approximately $1.1 billion annually to meet domestic medical needs.
Against this backdrop, some Chinese enterprises are focusing on technology transfer and deepening localised production.
This collaboration marks an important step towards the localisation of Pakistan’s medical device industry, injecting new momentum into improving local healthcare standards and economic growth.
As one of the companies visiting China with the Prime Minister of Pakistan this May, LDS participated in the Belt and Road Business Dialogue held in Shenzhen.
On June 4, LDS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Shenzhen, outlining plans for the technology transfer and deepening of localized production of in vitro diagnostic reagents in Pakistan.