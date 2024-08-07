I am writing to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to a critical issue: climate conditions. As if the country’s existing problems were not enough, Pakistan is now facing an environmental crisis. A recent report revealed that Pakistan has been named the second most polluted country in the world, with an average PM 2.5 concentration of 73.7 micrograms per cubic metre—14 times higher than the global average. These statistics are alarming. Such fine particulate matter can penetrate the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, leading to severe health issues, including heart disease and strokes. Furthermore, it can exacerbate other critical conditions such as mental health disorders, diabetes, infertility, and impair cognitive development in children.

All major Pakistani cities fall into WHO’s category of dangerously poor air quality. The causes of this air pollution are manifold, including agricultural practices, industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and the broader impacts of climate change. Poor air quality reduces life expectancy in Pakistan by 4.4 years on average. The new government must rise to the occasion and take bold steps to urgently improve environmental regulations.

MAHIKAN SARWAR,

Kech.