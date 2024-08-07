CM Maryam directs home dept to provide free legal aid to poor prisoners

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday directed the home department to provide free legal aid to the poor patients. She directed the authorities concerned to form free legal aid committees in all 43 jails of Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Bar Council and District Bar Associations. A total of 447 lawyers have been included in Free Legal Aid Committees across Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif explained that 45 lawyers in Lahore Division, 90 in Gujranwala Division, 70 in Rawalpindi Division, 47 in Faisalabad division, 45 in Multan Division, 24 in Sargodha Division, 55 in Bahawalpur division, 55 in Sahiwal Division and 16 in DG Khan Division are included in these Free Legal Aid Committees”. “Poor prisoners who cannot afford lawyers to defend their cases in courts will get free legal aid,” said the chief minister while praising the Punjab home department for starting a remarkable initiative to help needy prisoners by providing them free legal aid in jails across Punjab. ”Now no poor prisoner in Punjab will be deprived of the facility of a lawyer,”, she said, adding that eligible prisoners will apply to their respective Jail Superintendents who will refer these applications to lawyers. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that Punjab will always take the lead in providing facilities to students like the E-Bike Project. The chief minister said that provision of E-& petrol bikes to students across Punjab under Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, saving time and ease of travel will lead to improvement in academic performance of the students. Madam chief minister directed the authorities concerned to fix a minimum monthly installment in the e-bike project to facilitate parents of the students. She said that E-bike battery insurance and warranty is also given for the students in the scheme. She added that Punjab also wanted to move to electric transport like the world. She underscored that the condition of parental guarantee has been waived off for the students who are deprived of the shadow of their parents. Maryam Nawaz said that solarized charging stations will be established in colleges and universities for charging e-bikes. “Along with the bikes, helmet and kite protection rods will also be given” she added. Madam Chief Minister noted that boys and girls were happy to get bikes for the ease of transportation. She said E-bikes will reduce smog and environmental pollution. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has affirmed that Punjab will continue to lead in providing facilities to students, such as the E-Bike Project. In a statement on Tuesday, the CM highlighted the provision of both e-bikes and petrol bikes to students across Punjab under the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative. She noted that these measures will save time and ease travel, ultimately enhancing students’ academic performance. The CM directed the authorities concerned to fix minimum monthly installment in the e-bike project to facilitate students. She said e-bike battery insurance and warranty is also given for the students in the scheme, adding that Punjab also wants to move to electric transport like the world. The condition of parental guarantee has been waived off for the students who are deprived of the shadow of their parents, she informed.

