Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CM Maryam launches student bike scheme, aims to enhance accessibility

CM Maryam launches student bike scheme, aims to enhance accessibility
Web Desk
12:00 AM | August 07, 2024
National

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the launch of a new bike scheme for students, highlighting its swift implementation.

She instructed that the minimum installment for the e-bike project be fixed to ensure affordability. Maryam emphasized Punjab's commitment to leading in providing student facilities.

This initiative marks the first time both e-bikes and petrol bikes are being offered to students, promising to ease their daily commutes and potentially boost academic performance. The scheme has also been adjusted to remove the requirement for parental guarantees, particularly benefiting those without such support.

Additionally, the project will feature solar-powered charging stations and include insurance and warranties for e-bike batteries, ensuring that students receive comprehensive support.

