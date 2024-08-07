Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes

APP
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -   Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Tuesday directed the au­thorities concerned to utilise all available re­sources for timely com­pletion of development schemes across the divi­sion by ensuring quality of work.

He issued these direc­tions while presiding over a meeting held at his office to review the pro­gress over development projects which was at­tended by Deputy Com­missioner Dera Ms Sarah Rehman and Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas be­sides officers of different departments including C&W, Dera Development Authority (DDA), Plan­ning and Development, Local Government, Ed­ucation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Public Health Engineering and other.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing on ADP and other ongoing development schemes was given by the de­partments concerned. It was told that work was underway on 273 ADP schemes in the division. The construction of flyo­vers in Dera Ismail Khan will be started soon.

Blinken says US communicated to Iran, Israel that 'no one should escalate' conflict

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024