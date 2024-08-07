Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Tuesday directed the au­thorities concerned to utilise all available re­sources for timely com­pletion of development schemes across the divi­sion by ensuring quality of work.

He issued these direc­tions while presiding over a meeting held at his office to review the pro­gress over development projects which was at­tended by Deputy Com­missioner Dera Ms Sarah Rehman and Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas be­sides officers of different departments including C&W, Dera Development Authority (DDA), Plan­ning and Development, Local Government, Ed­ucation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Public Health Engineering and other.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing on ADP and other ongoing development schemes was given by the de­partments concerned. It was told that work was underway on 273 ADP schemes in the division. The construction of flyo­vers in Dera Ismail Khan will be started soon.