Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources for timely completion of development schemes across the division by ensuring quality of work.
He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at his office to review the progress over development projects which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ms Sarah Rehman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas besides officers of different departments including C&W, Dera Development Authority (DDA), Planning and Development, Local Government, Education, Monitoring and Evaluation, Public Health Engineering and other.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing on ADP and other ongoing development schemes was given by the departments concerned. It was told that work was underway on 273 ADP schemes in the division. The construction of flyovers in Dera Ismail Khan will be started soon.