Community reps, govt officials gather for education planning

LAHORE - Community members at a Town Hall meeting have stressed for gender-responsive, resilient, and inclusive education planning and budgeting in order to address ed­ucation-related issues by bridging the gap between the policy makers and community representatives.

The event was organised by Pa­kistan Coalition for Education (PCE) - an initiative of Society for Access to Quality Education (SAQE), in collaboration with Pa­kistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) and Social Development Initiatives (SDI), at the town hall here on Tuesday.

Purpose of the gathering was to bring community members face-to-face with their elected representatives and local gov­ernment officials to discuss the education issues. In her open­ing remarks, Areebah Shahid, Ex­ecutive Director, PYCA said, “Our aim is to bridge the gap between policymakers and the communi­ty, ensuring that the voices of the people, especially those from mar­ginalized backgrounds, are heard and translated into action.”

Laraib Kiani, Coordinator, Pro­gramme Development, Communi­cations and Advocacy, PCE, said, “This town hall is a platform for meaningful dialogue, where stake­holders can come together to identify challenges and collabora­tively devise strategies to enhance inclusivity and responsiveness of our education system. We need to ensure that no child is left behind, regardless of their gender or so­cio-economic background.”

MPAS KANWAL LIAQUAT, MIAN ABDUL WAHEED LISTEN TO LOCAL COMMUNITY’S CONCERNS

Kanwal Liaquat acknowledged the community’s concerns, say­ing the absence of a post-prima­ry public school in this area is a pressing issue that must be ad­dressed urgently. “We will work diligently to resolve this matter and explore ways to make educa­tion more accessible for all chil­dren, particularly girls,” she said.

She also urged the community members to prioritise education and to present education-related demands to their elected repre­sentatives at forums beyond the town hall.

Mian Abdul Waheed echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for collective action. He re­marked, “Our commitment is to ensure that the barriers hindering education are removed, and we will work closely with all stake­holders to bring about the neces­sary changes.”

Mian Shahid Nadeem, Executive Director of Social Development In­itiatives (SDI), emphasised the im­portance of community engage­ment. He stated, “The Townhall underscores power of collabora­tion between the government, civ­il society, and community.”

The town hall meeting saw par­ticipation from approximately 100 community members, reflecting the community’s strong interest in improving educational oppor­tunities.