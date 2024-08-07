Community reps, govt officials gather for education planning

LAHORE - Community members at a Town Hall meeting have stressed for gender-responsive, resilient, and inclusive education planning and budgeting in order to address education-related issues by bridging the gap between the policy makers and community representatives.
The event was organised by Pakistan Coalition for Education (PCE) - an initiative of Society for Access to Quality Education (SAQE), in collaboration with Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) and Social Development Initiatives (SDI), at the town hall here on Tuesday.
Purpose of the gathering was to bring community members face-to-face with their elected representatives and local government officials to discuss the education issues. In her opening remarks, Areebah Shahid, Executive Director, PYCA said, “Our aim is to bridge the gap between policymakers and the community, ensuring that the voices of the people, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, are heard and translated into action.”
Laraib Kiani, Coordinator, Programme Development, Communications and Advocacy, PCE, said, “This town hall is a platform for meaningful dialogue, where stakeholders can come together to identify challenges and collaboratively devise strategies to enhance inclusivity and responsiveness of our education system. We need to ensure that no child is left behind, regardless of their gender or socio-economic background.”
MPAS KANWAL LIAQUAT, MIAN ABDUL WAHEED LISTEN TO LOCAL COMMUNITY’S CONCERNS
Kanwal Liaquat acknowledged the community’s concerns, saying the absence of a post-primary public school in this area is a pressing issue that must be addressed urgently. “We will work diligently to resolve this matter and explore ways to make education more accessible for all children, particularly girls,” she said.
She also urged the community members to prioritise education and to present education-related demands to their elected representatives at forums beyond the town hall.
Mian Abdul Waheed echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for collective action. He remarked, “Our commitment is to ensure that the barriers hindering education are removed, and we will work closely with all stakeholders to bring about the necessary changes.”
Mian Shahid Nadeem, Executive Director of Social Development Initiatives (SDI), emphasised the importance of community engagement. He stated, “The Townhall underscores power of collaboration between the government, civil society, and community.”
The town hall meeting saw participation from approximately 100 community members, reflecting the community’s strong interest in improving educational opportunities.