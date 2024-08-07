Dar to urge OIC meeting on Palestine today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will today press for immediate resolution of Palestine issue as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reached Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

At the Madinah airport, Deputy Prime Minister was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Ahmad Farooq and Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Madinah Branch Ibrahim bin Muhammad Saeed Alsobhi. Ishaq Dar will participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee being today.

The meeting is being convened at the request of the State of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states.

At the Extraordinary Meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will present Pakistan’s serious concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region.

He will emphasize the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza. On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.