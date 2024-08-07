Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Depts asked to ensure implementation of KP CM ‘Awami agenda’

August 07, 2024
KURRAM    -   Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mahsud has directed all the departments to ensure complete implementation of chief minister’s Awami Agenda” program to ensure development and extend relief to citizens.

In this regard, he said the departments should make effective measures to ensure completion of their tasks within the stipulated deadlines.

He gave these instructions during a meeting held in the district conference room. Officials from all de­partments of the district participated in the meeting.

The DC directed each department to submit an im­plementation report after completing their assigned tasks within the deadline. The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa was personally monitoring the programme, and administrative secretaries have also been tasked with monitoring their respective departments.

