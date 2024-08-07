Edu minister urges MPAs to take ownership of schools for improving quality of education

KARACHI - Taking forward the initiatives aimed at reforming and developing the education sector, the Sindh Education Minster Sardar Shah invited provincial legislators to take ownership of schools in their constituencies and contribute in government’s efforts for creating an ideal educational environment.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in a letter to members of Sindh Assembly, urged the elected representatives to support the School Education Department in the process of education reform and show their ownership by adopting the schools in their constituencies, said a statement issued here.

The Sindh Assembly members should take the responsibility of at least three schools in their respective constituency, supervise all the management affairs and arrangements, encourage the community participation and play their role in resolving issues of the schools, he underscored.

“We have to pledge loyalty to our schools so that the whole society can stand together with public representatives and support us in shaping a bright future for our next generation,” the education minister emphasised.

The engagement of elected representatives in school management affairs will not only help strengthening the monitoring of educational infrastructure but it will also promote culture of ownership and sense of responsibility in the society that was pivotal for improving the quality of education in the province, Shah asserted.

The MPAs could introduce reforms in their adopted schools through community participation especially with engagement of parents and teachers, he stated in the letter and stressed on the members of the provincial assembly to contribute for the future of the children.

The ownership approach would result into a bottom to top coordination within the system that will help reinforcing mechanism of checks and balances, he stated, adding that participation of public representatives will also assist in identifying and solving the issues and fulfilling the requirements of the schools.