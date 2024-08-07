Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Edu minister urges MPAs to take ownership of schools for improving quality of education

Says Sindh Assembly members should take responsibility of at least three schools in their respective constituency

Edu minister urges MPAs to take ownership of schools for improving quality of education
Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Taking forward the initiatives aimed at reforming and developing the education sector, the Sindh Education Minster Sardar Shah invited provincial legislators to take ownership of schools in their constituencies and contribute in government’s efforts for creating an ideal educational environment.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in a letter to members of Sindh Assembly, urged the elected representatives to support the School Education Department in the process of education reform and show their ownership by adopting the schools in their constituencies, said a statement issued here.

The Sindh Assembly members should take the responsibility of at least three schools in their respective constituency, supervise all the management affairs and arrangements, encourage the community participation and play their role in resolving issues of the schools, he underscored.

LMKT leads Pakistan’s incubation landscape, wins back operations of NICs Karachi, Peshawar

“We have to pledge loyalty to our schools so that the whole society can stand together with public representatives and support us in shaping a bright future for our next generation,” the education minister emphasised.

The engagement of elected representatives in school management affairs will not only help strengthening the monitoring of educational infrastructure but it will also promote culture of ownership and sense of responsibility in the society that was pivotal for improving the quality of education in the province, Shah asserted.

The MPAs could introduce reforms in their adopted schools through community participation especially with engagement of parents and teachers, he stated in the letter and stressed on the members of the provincial assembly to contribute for the future of the children.

The ownership approach would result into a bottom to top coordination within the system that will help reinforcing mechanism of checks and balances, he stated, adding that participation of public representatives will also assist in identifying and solving the issues and fulfilling the requirements of the schools.

Timely action by Ogra, Sindh govt, LEAs prevents catastrophe in Panu Aqil

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024