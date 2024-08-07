Ending Uncertainty

The reserved seat controversy has dragged on for too long. Months into the government, after a budget has been announced and normal operations are expected to be in full flow, our parliament remains stuck in a quagmire, uncertain of its representatives. The final makeup of the parliament is still in question, casting doubt over all votes and bills presented before the legislature.

This issue needs to be resolved one way or another. Although the Supreme Court’s judgment might have seemed like a resolution, it has only created more controversy, with multiple dissenting notes, including one from the Chief Justice. This situation is compounded by the fact that the court itself initiated the controversy by declaring PTI unable to use the election symbol.

Now, the PMLN-led government, for better or worse, is putting an end to this controversy. By pushing through the election amendment bill, the legislature is asserting itself and resolving any confusion over the interpretation of electoral laws that might have affected the Supreme Court’s judgment. This is a necessary step, even though it might not be the most conducive to reconciliation with the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, from the perspective of a stable and well-aligned government, this legislation is essential. If passed, this bill will provide a clear decision on who can be a Member of Parliament and who cannot. The legislature’s final stamp on this will avert any possibility of legal criticism. The PMLN needs to get this done so that the final shape of the Parliament can be notified, allowing the government to move on to its actual job—making laws, running the country, and improving life for ordinary people, rather than being stuck in endless legal disputes over parliamentary representation.

The Parliament reserves the right to make such laws, it should now exercise that right as soon as possible.