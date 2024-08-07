Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FO seeks more details of US charges against Pakistani man allegedly involved in 'assassination plot'

FO seeks more details of US charges against Pakistani man allegedly involved in 'assassination plot'
Web Desk
10:36 AM | August 07, 2024
National

 
The Foreign Office spokesperson has confirmed that Islamabad is in communication with Washington and is awaiting further details following reports of a Pakistani national's alleged involvement in a foiled assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "We have seen the media reports. We are in touch with the US authorities and await further details." She also noted that they are aware of the ongoing investigation as indicated by US officials.

"Before issuing our formal reaction, we need to verify the background of the individual in question," she added.

A Pakistani man with alleged connections to Iran has been charged in the US in relation to a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Asif Merchant, 46, sought to recruit individuals in the US to execute the plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' top commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Powerful explosion at Sindh High Court; multiple incidents of gas cylinder blasts in Karachi

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024