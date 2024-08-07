FO seeks more details of US charges against Pakistani man allegedly involved in 'assassination plot'



The Foreign Office spokesperson has confirmed that Islamabad is in communication with Washington and is awaiting further details following reports of a Pakistani national's alleged involvement in a foiled assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "We have seen the media reports. We are in touch with the US authorities and await further details." She also noted that they are aware of the ongoing investigation as indicated by US officials.

"Before issuing our formal reaction, we need to verify the background of the individual in question," she added.

A Pakistani man with alleged connections to Iran has been charged in the US in relation to a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Asif Merchant, 46, sought to recruit individuals in the US to execute the plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' top commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020.