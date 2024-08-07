Gandapur directs to devise plan to monitor progress of uplift projects

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur presided over the 11th meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by minis­ters, advisors, special assistants, senior member Board of Revenue, addition­al chief secretaries and administrative secretaries.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, directed cabinet members to devise a plan for weekly visits to districts to inspect pub­lic service delivery and monitor the pro­gress of development projects. He em­phasised that special attention should be given to activities in the merged dis­tricts. Additionally, he instructed the departments particularly education and health to prioritise strengthening human resource deployment in merged tribal districts, ensuring that the place­ment of personnel strictly adheres to a domicile-centric policy.

The provincial cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Poultry Production Act 2024 thus al­lowing its placement before the pro­vincial assembly. With the promulga­tion of the act the Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department will be able to register and regulate the live­stock and poultry production activities in the province.

The cabinet also approved the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Welfare Act, 2024 for placement before the provin­cial assembly. This legislation aimed at prevention of infliction of unneces­sary pain to animals and to set stand­ards regarding humane handling, treat­ment and transportation of animals in the province.

The provincial cabinet further ap­proved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live­stock Breeding Services Act, 2024 allowing its placement before the pro­vincial assembly. This legislation is aimed at regulation of livestock breed­ing services, improve the genetic po­tential of breeds and protect indige­nous breeds of livestock and to provide for improvement, control, marketing and quality assurance of livestock in the province.

The provincial cabinet also approved a set of forward-looking recommen­dations to be included in the posi­tion paper for the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) award. Among these recommendations is the demand for the establishment of a 10-year grant, termed the ‘Pakistan Build­ing Grant,’ sourced from the Federal Di­visible Pool. This grant aims to address significant financial needs and devel­opment deficits that have accumulated since the 7th NFC award.

Additionally, the cabinet called for an interim adjustment to bring the 7th NFC Award into compliance with the Consti­tution of Pakistan, recommending that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the new award be recalculated to include the population and area of the newly merged areas within the province.

The KP cabinet approved the forward­ing of Resolution No 18, adopted by the KP Assembly, to the federal government. The resolution, introduced by MPA Ab­dul Salam, denounces the ordinance re­lated to appointing retired judges to the election tribunal as a “black law” and demands that the Federal Government withdraw the ordinance.

The resolution also states that the appointment of retired judges to the election tribunal is tantamount to un­dermining justice and democracy, and it has brought disrepute to the country on the international stage.

The cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid of Rs326.40 million for the Drug Free Peshawar Programme Phase-III and Rs23.10 million for the Beggars Free Peshawar Programme, aiming to eliminate drug addiction and beggary from the streets of Peshawar.

The Chief Minister directed the So­cial Welfare Department to offer free services to families across the province who wish to rehabilitate a drug-addict­ed family member but cannot afford the treatment.

The cabinet also accorded approv­al for the cost enhancement from Rs87.700 million to Rs152.00 million for the ADP scheme of repair and re­habilitation of Mahabat Khan Mosque Peshawar. The project is aimed at pre­serving and restoring the historical Masjid to its original grandeur. Besides, conservation of the structure, resto­ration of fountain pond, water supply, CCTV System, sound system, illumina­tion work, renovation of ablution area and provision of motorized sun shade are part of the project.

As per the policy of devolving the fi­nancial and administrative powers to divisional headquarters for speedy de­velopment the cabinet has approved the establishment of a Regional Devel­opment Committee, to be led by the re­spective divisional commissioner. This decision also involves amending the Planning & Development Guidelines (2015) by the P&D Department, as well as revising the Powers of Sanctioning Development Projects/Programmes under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dele­gation of Financial Powers Rules, 2018.

The cabinet further approved the re­lease of Rs1.377 billion to the Food De­partment to settle the remaining wheat procurement liabilities for growers, suppliers, and their authorised repre­sentatives at 22 wheat procurement centres. This brings the total finan­cial obligations for the procurement of 208,993.873 MT of wheat to Rs20.377 billion. The Finance Department had already disbursed Rs19 billion to the Food Department, as per the decisions made in previous cabinet meetings.

In response to a request by the Un­ion Council Sarai Naimat Khan, District Haripur, and a proposal by the Health Department, the provincial cabinet ap­proved renaming Category D Hospital Sarai Naimat Khan to Constable Azmat Rashid Shaheed Hospital. This change is made in recognition of Constable Azmat Rashid’s Shahadat in the line of duty.

The cabinet also approved a non-ADP scheme titled ‘Payment of Sala­ries for 395 Vaccinators (BPS-12)’ for the period from 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2024 at a cost of Rs447.780 mil­lion. The vaccinators have already ren­dered services but their salaries have not been paid. The funds will be ar­ranged through re-appropriation with­in the Health sector ADP.

The cabinet allowed the transfer of provincial government land measuring 2 kanal and 11 marla for construction of office building for District Educa­tion Officer (F) Hangu. The cabinet also approved the transfer of 4 kanal land from the Health Department for es­tablishment of Primary School at Yara Khel Marghuz Swabi district.

In light of the provision of section 9(1) of the PEDO Act, 2020, the pro­vincial cabinet as recommended by the PEDO Policy Board assigned the addi­tional charge of the post of Chief Ex­ecutive Officer PEDO to Chief Engi­neer PEDO Engineer Riaz Ahmad Jan. It is pertinent to mention here that the process of appointment of regular CEO is under way and two meetings of the search and scrutiny committee have been held.

The cabinet withdrawn the deci­sion of the 86th cabinet meeting held on 17th January 2023 with respect to upgrading various educational cadre employees in the Education Depart­ment. This decision was taken keep­ing in view legal and administrative anomalies as identified by the Finance Department. A committee was con­stituted to devise a mechanism for its phased implementation.

The cabinet also approved amend­ments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lo­cal Government Elected Officials Remu­neration and Allowances Rules 2022 with regard to enhancement in the honoraria of Chairman/Mayor/Tehsil/City Local Government from Rs40,000 to Rs80,000 and that of chairman VC/NC from Rs20,000 to Rs30,000.

The cabinet also accorded approv­al for enhancement of cost from Rs287.349 million to Rs352.944 mil­lion in ADP schemes construction of additional court rooms & missing facili­ties on need basis in District and Tehsil Judicial Complexes. Besides, the cabinet approved the enhanced cost of the pro­ject establishment of judicial complex­es at Dargai, Thal, Shabqadar, Tank and Totalai teshils to the tune of Rs958.693 million. The cabinet also approved a non-ADP grant amounting 199 million rupees for construction of courtrooms, record rooms and offices in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal.

The cabinet declined a proposal of the Health Department for transfer of a Dis­trict Specialist Medicine from DHQ Hos­pital Wana, South Waziristan to DHQ Hospital MTI DI Khan. Commenting on the decision the Chief Minister directed to strengthen human resource needs in the merged districts on priority.