Government pledges commitment to digital Pakistan at digital nation summit

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a digital Pakistan at the Digital Nation Summit held in Islamabad today. Addressing the summit, Iqbal highlighted the aim to foster a robust digital economy, a vibrant digital society, and an empowered digital citizenry.

"Digital transformation is a critical pillar for Pakistan's future," said Iqbal. "It will enable us to create jobs, spur innovation, and uphold our values in a rapidly evolving world."

Iqbal emphasized that the vision for a digital Pakistan is deeply rooted in the 5Es framework, with one of its key pillars being e-Pakistan. This initiative focuses on transforming Pakistan into a knowledge economy through digitalization.

"Our digital infrastructure is expanding rapidly," he noted, "and we are building information highways to provide access to information and data across the country." Iqbal also mentioned that the government will prioritize initiatives that promote digital education and vocational training. Additionally, there is a strong commitment to establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity framework to safeguard people, businesses, and government institutions against emerging threats.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja also spoke at the summit, expressing satisfaction over the increase in IT-related exports. "The government is actively taking measures to further bolster them," she said. Khawaja emphasized that the government's policies aim to enable an ecosystem where businesses can thrive.

The summit underscored the government's resolve to harness digital technologies to drive economic growth and social development. As Pakistan continues its journey towards digital transformation, initiatives like these are set to open new horizons of opportunities for the nation's citizens.