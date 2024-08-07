Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt, JI leaders hold talks amid protests against rising electricity bills

Govt, JI leaders hold talks amid protests against rising electricity bills
Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI   -  The talks between the government’s negotiation team and Jamaat-e-Islami leadership were held at the Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi on Tuesday night. The sit-in of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Murree Road at Liaquat Bagh entered its 10th consecutive day on Tuesday.

The government delegation included Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Maqam, and Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari.

Additionally, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and the Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator, Badar Shahbaz Waraich, were also part of the team. Jamaat-e-Islami delegation was led by Liaquat Baloch.

Earlier, JI Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced nationwide shutter-down strike, with a complete countrywide shutdown after August 14.

Parliament passes bill disallowing MPs to change party

During a press conference at the party’s Rawalpindi sit-in, Rehman announced that on August 8, sit-in participants would march on Murree Road, followed by a significant protest outside the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore on August 11 and another in Peshawar on August 12.

He called for the termination or review of certain agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and demanded a forensic audit of all agreements.

Highlighted the impact of rising electricity bills on household budgets, Hafiz Naeem stressed that charges should reflect the actual cost of electricity.

He humorously remarked on the disappearance of the government’s negotiation committee, saying, “We might have to advertise the disappearance of the government committee.”

He further noted that the government was troubled as the sit-in disrupted its luxuries, and suggested that the negotiation committee should include the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Chairman of WAPDA, the Federal Chamber of Commerce, and consumer representatives.

Bangladesh parliament dissolved, Prof Yunus ready to lead interim govt

In response to a question, the JI chief clarified that toppling the government is not currently on their agenda but indicated that it could become necessary depending on the government’s actions.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024