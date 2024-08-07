Govt takes steps to improve educational facilities as per modern requirements: Dr Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Kha­lid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said that the government is taking all possible measures to transform the education system by improv­ing infrastructure, enhancing fa­cilities and focusing on skill-based education.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the 37th Medal and Prize Dis­tribution Ceremony of the Feder­al Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (FBISE). The ceremony was arranged at the Is­lamabad Model College for Boys, H-9/4 and attended by officials of FBISE and the Ministry of Educa­tion and Professional Training.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister stated that the purpose of arranging this ceremo­ny was to motivate the students to further excel in their educational endeavours and achieve success.

Khalid Maqbool termed youth as the biggest wealth of Pakistan and said, “We are blessed to have the biggest chunk of the popula­tion which is comprised of youth who can play a pivotal role in the development of the country if are equipped with the modern educa­tion”. Highlighting the importance of educated women in society, the minister said that educated wom­en can play an instrumental role in the progress of the country.

“As women advance in every field, the possibilities of change will be significant”, he said.

The countries which have re­sources and issues like Pakistan are progressing, Khalid Maqbool said while emphasizing equipping our youth with education and skills as per modern-day requirements.

He said, “We all together will write the destiny of Pakistan with the power of education”.

The federal minister said that due to technological advance­ments, one billion people in dif­ferent jobs will become irrelevant in the future and there is a need to equip them with the skills as per modern requirements.

The federal minister distributed awards and certificates among the students who performed extra or­dinarily during their studies.