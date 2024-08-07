Hazara, Legacy march into semis of National Women's Football Club Championship 2024

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 final group stage concluded today with two thrilling matches at the Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad. Legacy FC and Hazara Quetta WFC emerged victorious, securing their places in the tournament's semi-finals.

Legacy FC showcased their dominance with a 3-0 victory over TWK. Eman, Kayanat, and Alina each scored a goal, demonstrating their exceptional skills and teamwork.

In the last group match of the final stage, Hazara FC faced off against Highlanders FC in a closely contested battle. Hazara FC emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Farishta and Sadiqa were the goal scorers for Hazara, while Sosan opened the scoring for the Highlanders.

Karachi United will face Legacy FC in the first semi-final of the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 on August 8 at 5:30 PM at Jinnah Football Stadium, Islamabad followed by the second semi-final between Karachi City FC and Hazara Quetta WFC at 8:30 PM.