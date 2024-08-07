Wednesday, August 07, 2024
ICT admin steps up efforts to ban polythene bags

APP
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up efforts to curb plastic pollution and decided to initiate major crackdowns to stop the use of polythene bags in the federal capital. According to the spokesman of ICT administration, eight teams have been formed to enforce a ban on plastic bags across the city. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has announced a robust plan to reduce the use of plastic bags in the city. And ICT administration teams to take action against the use of these bags in various areas.

These teams would operate under the supervision of the city’s Assistant Commissioners, the spokesman added. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to help eliminate polythene bags.

APP

