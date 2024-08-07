IHC seeks details of facilities provided to Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought a report from the jail authorities regarding the facilities being provided to founding chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions in a petition which is in the nature of public interest litigation regarding rights of the prisoners in jails all over Pakistan including and specifically Central Prison, Adyala, Rawalpindi. The Judicial Activism Panel filed the petition through Muhammad Azhar Siddiqu Advocate. During the hearing, Justice Aamer said that the court would seek information from the jail authorities about the conditions and amenities provided to Khan, as they are familiar with the situation on the ground. Advocate Siddique raised concerns that Imran Khan was being denied WhatsApp calls with his sons. Justice Farooq responded by advising patience until the authorities provide their response in this matter. Counsel for the petitioner contended that rights of prisoners are not being treated in accordance with various treaties to which Pakistan is signatory.