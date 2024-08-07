Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC seeks details of facilities provided to Imran in jail

IHC seeks details of facilities provided to Imran in jail
Shahid Rao
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought a report from the jail authorities regarding the facilities being provided to founding chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions in a petition which is in the nature of public interest litigation regarding rights of the prisoners in jails all over Pakistan including and specifically Central Prison, Adyala, Rawalpindi. The Judicial Activism Panel filed the petition through Muhammad Azhar Siddiqu Advocate. During the hearing, Justice Aamer said that the court would seek information from the jail authorities about the conditions and amenities provided to Khan, as they are familiar with the situation on the ground. Advocate Siddique raised concerns that Imran Khan was being denied WhatsApp calls with his sons. Justice Farooq responded by advising patience until the authorities provide their response in this matter. Counsel for the petitioner contended that rights of prisoners are not being treated in accordance with various treaties to which Pakistan is signatory.

LMKT leads Pakistan’s incubation landscape, wins back operations of NICs Karachi, Peshawar

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024