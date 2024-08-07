Islamabad Food Authority established in violation of SC judgment, audit observes

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Islamabad established the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) without the approval of the federal government in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, audit has observed In its audit report for the year 2023-24, the Auditor General of Pakistan observed that Chief Commissioner Islamabad cannot enjoy those powers which cannot be exercised by Prime Minister of Pakistan. Terming the constitution of Islamabad Food Authority unauthorized, it said Section 3(1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Act, 2021 states that the government shall, by notification in the official Gazette, establish the ICT Food Authority to carry out the purposes of this Act adding the Supreme Court of Pakistan vide its judgment dated 18 August 2016 in Civil Appeals No.1428 to 1436 of 2016 (Mustafa Impex Case), vide Para 84, inter-alia, decided/ concluded that the Federal Government is the collective entity described as the Cabinet constituting the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers.

The court further held that neither a secretary, nor a minister and nor the Prime Minister are the Federal Government and the exercise, or purported exercise, of a statutory power exercisable by the Federal Government by any of them, especially, in relation to fiscal matters, is constitutionally invalid and a nullity in the eyes of the law. “Chief Commissioner, Islamabad vide Notification No. 11(4)/Admin/2022 dated 08.09.2022 constituted the Islamabad Food Authority,” the audit said. Audit report held that the Authority was established by Chief Commissioner, Islamabad without the approval of the Federal Government in violation of the Judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Audit is of the view that Chief Commissioner Islamabad cannot enjoy those powers which cannot be exercised by Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The audit report further said that the management replied that the Islamabad Food Authority was constituted with the approval of Chief Commissioner ICT as the President of Pakistan has conferred executive authority of Federation to Administrator for Islamabad Capital Territory vide Order No. 18 of 1980.

The audit, however, didn’t accept the reply because, it said, approval of the Federal Government was required as per the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Audit has recommended that inquiry may be held to fix the responsibility in this regard.