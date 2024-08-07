Jinnah House attack: ATC confirms interim bail of 15 accused

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of 15 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Abbas Bara, in the Jinnah House attack case stemming from the May 9 riots. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail of the relief. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the bail petitions filed by the accused. While confirming the bail, the court observed that the accused were neither named in the FIR nor in supplementary statements. If the police find any evidence against them, it will be reviewed during the trial. The court confirmed the interim bail of Nadeem Abbas Bara, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Asghar, Asadullah, Hammad Ali, Humaira Bibi, Wali Khan, Zulqarnain, Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, Urooj Fatima, and others.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.