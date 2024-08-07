Karachi Broast x Foodpanda – In conversation with Sheikh Umar

Q1. Can you give us a brief overview of ? How did start and what do you offer?

Answer:Inspired by innovation, my father came up with a food business idea, and after much thought, we decided to introduce it to the market. During our research, my uncle in the USA told us about the chicken broast, a dish largely unknown in Pakistan. With this information, we got the necessary equipment and developed a recipe that suited Pakistani tastes. Our chicken broast debut attracted customers who were curious about the machine-made fried chicken. Initially, many people came just to watch the interesting preparation process. The real challenge was getting people to accept it. Like any new product, it took Pakistanis some time to adjust. Luckily, after 2 to 3 months, sales started to rise steadily.

Interestingly, the response varied by location. Our first branch in Nazimabad city center served customers who were not familiar with broast. However, Karachi south, where people already knew about the broast, it was quickly accepted. This difference helped us grow. As demand grew at the first branch, we opened more locations in Boat Basin, Clifton, and then finally Karsaz. This planned expansion allowed us to meet the increasing demand for our unique offering.

Q2. How would you describe the food culture in Pakistan? How is it evolving and how is changing with the times?

Answer: The Pakistani market boasts a diverse range of consumers, each with their own unique preferences. Young, tech-savvy individuals crave trendy experiences and photogenic dishes that fuel their social media presence. Conversely, another segment prioritizes tried-and-true flavors. These discerning customers, with their well-developed palates, appreciate the comfort and reliability of established favorites. A final category is particularly budget-conscious. These value-driven consumers prioritize deals and discounts, seeking the most affordable options regardless of brand loyalty.



Q3. How will you cater to Gen Z? Teenagers and those in their 20s are mostly fond of taking pictures, and their keen interest is in ambiance. How will you address their preferences?

Answer:In recognition of evolving preferences, we're taking steps to cater to Gen Z's culinary desires. Recognizing that their palates often crave bolder flavors, we're exploring options to enhance the taste profile of our broast while staying true to its core identity. Beyond taste, Gen Z is known for their appreciation of aesthetics. To cater to this, we're revamping our restaurant ambiance to create a visually-appealing space. This will provide a cool and inviting atmosphere, perfect for capturing those Instagram-worthy moments that resonate with this generation.

Q3. Can you discuss how you became a restaurant vendor on foodpanda? How did this partnership with foodpanda contribute to your success and growth? What is the difference between before and after the partnership?

Answer: foodpanda's launch in 2014 presented an exciting opportunity for to expand its reach. Recognizing the potential of online food delivery, I made the strategic decision to be among the first 20-25 vendors to partner with the platform. foodpanda's aggressive marketing campaign, with its extensive signage and advertising, provided us with immediate exposure to a new customer base. This perfect timing, coupled with our growing popularity, allowed us to tap into this new market segment and generate additional revenue streams. While foodpanda was still establishing its vast network of restaurants, our early partnership ensured we captured a significant share of their initial consumer base.

While we used to offer our own delivery system, we soon realized that their wide network and efficient delivery system would allow us to focus on our food quality. This teamwork between our strengths and foodpanda’s expertise has significantly boosted our business, helping us reach new customers all over the city.

Q4. Discuss the challenges faced before partnering with foodpanda and how the platform helped them overcome these challenges.

Answer: Prior to partnering with foodpanda, managing our own delivery system presented logistical challenges. We realized that focusing on what we do best – crafting delicious broast – could be maximized by leveraging foodpanda's expertise in delivery. Their extensive network and well-trained riders ensure our food reaches customers quickly and efficiently. This allows us to streamline operations, eliminating the need to manage a separate delivery fleet, especially for a smaller order volume. The efficiency of foodpanda's delivery system translates to cost savings for us as a restaurant, allowing us to invest those resources back into core operations and menu innovation. Ultimately, this strategic partnership with foodpanda not only reduces our operational costs but also frees us up to focus on growth, ultimately leading to increased revenue.

Q5. Discuss the role of foodpanda in helping your restaurant expand your customer base and increase revenue. How foodpanda has increased visibility and exposure for ?

Answer: Our partnership with foodpanda has undeniably opened doors to a new segment of our customer base, representing roughly 50% of our total orders. Their convenient and speedy delivery options resonate strongly with customers, as evidenced by the significant portion of orders placed through their platform. In fact, that foodpanda is a significant growth driver, increasing any restaurant's business by 20-25%. By partnering with them, we've witnessed a substantial boost in revenue and market reach. The platform has significantly enhanced our visibility, attracted new customers and positively impacted our overall business.

Most importantly, working with foodpanda has allowed us the time and the space to focus on what we do best, delivering quality food and excellent customer service day in and day out. Delivery logistics for an individual restaurant require a lot of focus and energy which quite frankly, we are happy to do away with, due to the reliability of foodpanda as our delivery partner.



Q6. Discuss the future of food delivery in Pakistan and the role foodpanda will continue to play for restaurants.

Answer: Currently, the market share for food delivery and dining is equal. However, in the future, I believe food delivery is expected to have a larger business share than dining. People find food delivery very convenient as they can receive their orders in 15 to 20 minutes. This convenience is a significant advantage. When dining out, one needs to dress properly and spend time traveling, while with food delivery, they can enjoy good food in the comfort of their home. This preference for ordering food at home is growing.

Another thing that foodpanda has made possible for restaurants is provision of access to a broader market that would have only been possible by opening more branches in various localities. Thanks to foodpanda's widespread delivery infrastructure, restaurants have more efficient branches, catering to a broader customer base.

At the moment, the market size for food delivery is very huge. foodpanda has created a lot of awareness about the ease of ordering food from home with a variety of options. Therefore, the focus is now shifting from dining out to food delivery for convenience.

Moreover, I believe online presence for any business is essential. In today's digital world, if your business is not online, you are out of business. foodpanda plays a crucial role in helping restaurants stay competitive in this digital age by facilitating easy online food ordering and delivery.

Q7. How important is it for local businesses to avail this platform? What advice would you give to them?

Answer: foodpanda has established itself as a leading force in online food delivery across Pakistan. Their extensive network and strong brand recognition offer a fantastic opportunity for restaurants to connect with a wide audience. Partnering with foodpanda has been a key factor in our own growth, and we believe it can be a valuable asset for any restaurant looking to expand its customer base.