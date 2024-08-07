Karachi faces severe water crisis, tanker mafia charging double rates

KARACHI - The citizens of Karachi are grappling with an escalating water crisis, as access to water becomes increasingly difficult. Many areas now experience only air coming from taps, while the cost of water tankers has surged dramatically, with prices doubling or tripling. During the peak summer months of May, June, and July, the tanker mafia exploited the situation by black marketing water tankers.

According to reports, the Sindh government and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) have allowed the water tanker mafia to operate unchecked. Over the past five years, particularly last year, the rates for commercial water tankers, the number of tankers, and the frequency of trips have increased significantly. As a result, citizens have been deprived of water through the regular pipeline system, and the heavy movement of tankers has damaged major roads and thoroughfares. Mohsin Raza, General Secretary of the People’s Labour Union of the KWSC, likened the water crisis in Karachi this summer to the historical event of Karbala.

He noted that the number of official water hydrants has decreased from 23 to 7, currently located at Sakhi Hassan, Nipa Chowrangi, Safoora Chowrangi, Crush Plant, Sher Pao Colony, Landhi One Future Colony, and Baldia Town. Under KWSC’s supervision, these hydrants dispatch between 40,000 to 50,000 trips daily, supplying 30 to 40 million gallons of water. However, numerous illegal hydrants continue to operate, stealing water from KWSC lines and selling it at inflated prices.

Raza pointed out that both official and illegal hydrants are overcharging citizens, exploiting the city’s daily water demand of 1,200 million gallons while only supplying 415 million gallons, leaving a shortfall of 785 million gallons. He emphasised that the crisis could be alleviated by shutting down illegal hydrants and restricting official hydrants, thus restoring pipeline water to many areas. For regions lacking water lines or facing system issues, tankers can provide a solution. The KWSC offers water in three categories: General Public Service, Commercial, and Free Tanker Service. General Public Service offers relatively affordable water, while commercial services charge higher rates, and free water tankers are provided to mosques, public tanks, and hospitals under the Deputy Commissioner’s quota.

Raza revealed that the KWSC’s revenue from hydrant sales reached a record high, increasing from Rs977 million in the fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs1.234 billion in 2023-24. However, the KWSC app, designed for citizens to order General Public Service tankers weekly, often reports that the quota is filled, forcing residents to resort to expensive commercial tankers. An anonymous KWSC official disclosed that last year’s rates for General Public Service tankers have risen, with a 1,000-gallon tanker now costing Rs1,560, a 2,000-gallon tanker Rs2,100, a 3,000-gallon tanker Rs2,800, and a5,000-gallon tanker Rs3,900. Commercial rates are even higher, with contractors setting prices at will.KWSC spokespersons stated that only seven official hydrants are operational, providing 12 to 15 MGD of water daily. The corporation has also digitised the hydrant system and established an international-standard management centre to ensure the provision of chlorinated and clean water. Registered tankers are equipped with QR codes and trackers, allowing for monitoring and preventing the sale of contaminated water. Despite these measures, the city’s total daily water requirement remains unmet. The KWSC system currently provides 650 MGD, and significant projects like the K-IV plan are needed to fully address the shortage.

The “Karachi’s Water for Karachi’s People” initiative, in collaboration with the Pakistan Rangers, has led to the demolition of 243 illegal hydrants and the filing of over 200 cases against water thieves under the new Water Corporation Act. The crackdown on illegal connections continues, with a commitment to preventing water theft.